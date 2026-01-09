TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE: Trump Needs to Move On Iran to Free the Imprisoned People

There have been hundreds of protests and riots unfurling in Iran for a week, and many protestors have been brutally put down by the evil Islamo-Marxist government. The people can only do so much — Trump and Israel need to step in to finish the job to free the country from the far-leftist Islamo-Marxists who have shrouded the country in a grotesque darkness since the Pahlavis were ousted in 1978.

The regime is actively killing protestors right now.

Many demonstrators in Iran have been calling for the return of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah.

Pahlavi himself has called for people to take to the streets, but it may take more foreign help to free the Iranian people from the vicious, parasitical clutches of the Khamenei regime.

Operation Midnight Hammer

Trump has already taken the Iranian nuclear programme back a few steps with the clinical strikes on June 22, 2025. The job needs to be completed once and for all. This is a thorn in the side of world peace, and the Iranians have been causing mayhem in the region for decades through their terrorist proxies.

Operation Absolute Resolve

What happened in Venezuela was a spectacular extraction of the communist despot Maduro; the same can be achieved with an equally clinically extraction or elimination of Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Iran holds 10% of the world’s oil reserves and 15% for gas. Iran ranks 3rd in oil reserves and is OPEC’s 2nd largest exporter. Iran has the 2nd largest gas reserves, and 3rd largest natural gas production.

The ancient land of Persia, Xuniras, Avestan can finally be freed from the evil, Islamo-Marxist movement in Iran, which is now coincidentally on the rise in Europe and the UK, supported by Keir Starmer’s soviet Labour Party.

The West must finish this job, and Trump will forever be revered beyond any Nobel Peace Prize for his liberation of millions of Iranians from a life of fear, subversion, torture and death.