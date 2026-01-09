ICE Vindicated in Good Shooting – Bodycam Proves ICE Agent Was Right

The Democrat social justice agitators and communists will need to think through their reasoning a little more after the bodycam of the Renee Nicole Good shooting proves she was in the wrong and actively tried to run down the ICE agent, and even made contact with him.

With this kind of evidence, there is no defence. The anti-ICE agitator deserved the bullets. The heroic ICE agent who defended himself needs to be honoured as a hero.

Hopefully this will be the end of it, and the Democrats will back down from their constant threats.