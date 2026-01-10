17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 10, 2026
secret satire society
HomeEntertainment"Comrades, I am on holiday at my dacha! We must punish GROK...
Entertainment

“Comrades, I am on holiday at my dacha! We must punish GROK and Elon!”

HAVANA - Cuba - Comrade Starmer updates citizens from one of his dachas about his crusade to ban Grok and Elon Musk's X social media platform.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 8298
ai
COMRADE STARMER BIK1 Grok

Comrades, thanks to your tax generosity I am having my 5th holiday this year, and it’s still January. Remember, the vast taxes, rates, VAT, fines and money you pay the Stasi Big State, the more holidays and fun things Labour Big State officials and apparatchiks can enjoy. Work harder and for longer hours so we can tax you even more taxation. Now I will address the problem of GROK and that disgusting capitalist brigand swine, Elon Musk. Thank you.

COMRADE STARMER STASI BIKINI

Yes, it has come to my attention that the brigand capitalist outlaw Elon Musk has an awful technological wonder called GROK. This monstrous AI machine has been putting women in bikinis. How disgusting.

The full apparatus of the Big State will be utilised to shut down the entire X platform, using that mild indiscretion as a reason to shut their operations because they supposedly support “free speech” yet the Daily Squib is shadow-banned. That’s the only good thing about X, and I commend them on banning the Squib because I fucking hate them myself.

But, besides that, X and GROK AI are still on my Supreme Soviet Dirt List. The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain prides itself in having the highest arrest record in the world for online comments. What an achievement. We are proud that our Stasi Anti-Free Speech agents regularly arrest and liquidate offenders who dare to utter free speech on this nefarious social network.

THOUGHTCRIME

REMEMBER COMRADES IF YOU SEE ANY FORM OF FREE SPEECH OR FREE SELF EXPRESSION, OR CALLS FOR DEMOCRACY (ESPECIALLY ON GROK) – LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT! 

STARMER'S SOVIET STASI BRITAIN

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
ICE Vindicated in Good Shooting – Bodycam Proves ICE Agent Was Right
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent 8298https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.