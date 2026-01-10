Comrades, thanks to your tax generosity I am having my 5th holiday this year, and it’s still January. Remember, the vast taxes, rates, VAT, fines and money you pay the Stasi Big State, the more holidays and fun things Labour Big State officials and apparatchiks can enjoy. Work harder and for longer hours so we can tax you even more taxation. Now I will address the problem of GROK and that disgusting capitalist brigand swine, Elon Musk. Thank you.

Yes, it has come to my attention that the brigand capitalist outlaw Elon Musk has an awful technological wonder called GROK. This monstrous AI machine has been putting women in bikinis. How disgusting.

The full apparatus of the Big State will be utilised to shut down the entire X platform, using that mild indiscretion as a reason to shut their operations because they supposedly support “free speech” yet the Daily Squib is shadow-banned. That’s the only good thing about X, and I commend them on banning the Squib because I fucking hate them myself.

But, besides that, X and GROK AI are still on my Supreme Soviet Dirt List. The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain prides itself in having the highest arrest record in the world for online comments. What an achievement. We are proud that our Stasi Anti-Free Speech agents regularly arrest and liquidate offenders who dare to utter free speech on this nefarious social network.

THOUGHTCRIME

REMEMBER COMRADES IF YOU SEE ANY FORM OF FREE SPEECH OR FREE SELF EXPRESSION, OR CALLS FOR DEMOCRACY (ESPECIALLY ON GROK) – LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!