17.7 C
London
Thursday, January 8, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldRenee Nicole Good? Only Dr. John Can Answer That Question
World

Renee Nicole Good? Only Dr. John Can Answer That Question

MINNESOTA - USA - Renee Nicole Good was shot by ICE agents for allegedly trying to run over an enforcement officer.

Daily Squib
By Baron Samedi
ai
ice Renee Nicole Good

This one is a hard one, and we’re not going to say anything apart from a Dr. John song may answer some of the questions which may need answering. When your time is up, your time is up, and Renee Nicole Good was in the Wrong Place at the Wrong Time.

I been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong timeI’d have said the right thingBut must have used the wrong lineI been on the right tripBut I must have used the wrong carHead is in a bad place and I wonder what it’s good for
I been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong timeMy head is in a bad placeBut I’m having such a good timeI’ve been running trying to get hung up in my mindReally got to give myself a good talking to this time
Just need a little brain salad surgeryI got to que my insecurity
But I’ve been in the wrong placeBut it must have been the right timeI been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong songI been in the right veinBut it seems like a wrong armI been in the right worldBut it seems like wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong
Slipping, dodging, sneaking, creeping, hiding out down the streetSee my life shaking with every who I meetRefried confusion is making itself clearWonder which way do I go to get on out of here
But I been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong timeI’d have said the right thingBut I must have used the wrong lineI took the right roadBut I must have took a wrong turnI took a right moveBut I made it at the wrong time
I was in the right tripBut I made it in the wrong carHead is in a good place, and I wonder what it’s bad for

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
EMERGENCY! SAVE BRITAIN’S PUBS FROM LABOUR
Daily Squib
Baron Samedihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.