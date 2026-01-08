This one is a hard one, and we’re not going to say anything apart from a Dr. John song may answer some of the questions which may need answering. When your time is up, your time is up, and Renee Nicole Good was in the Wrong Place at the Wrong Time.
Renee Nicole Good? Only Dr. John Can Answer That Question
MINNESOTA - USA - Renee Nicole Good was shot by ICE agents for allegedly trying to run over an enforcement officer.
I been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong time I’d have said the right thing But must have used the wrong line I been on the right trip But I must have used the wrong car Head is in a bad place and I wonder what it’s good for
I been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong time My head is in a bad place But I’m having such a good time I’ve been running trying to get hung up in my mind Really got to give myself a good talking to this time
Just need a little brain salad surgeryI got to que my insecurity
But I’ve been in the wrong placeBut it must have been the right time I been in the right place But it must have been the wrong song I been in the right vein But it seems like a wrong arm I been in the right world But it seems like wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong
Slipping, dodging, sneaking, creeping, hiding out down the streetSee my life shaking with every who I meet Refried confusion is making itself clear Wonder which way do I go to get on out of here
But I been in the right placeBut it must have been the wrong time I’d have said the right thing But I must have used the wrong line I took the right road But I must have took a wrong turn I took a right move But I made it at the wrong time
I was in the right tripBut I made it in the wrong car Head is in a good place, and I wonder what it’s bad for
