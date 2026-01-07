EMERGENCY! SAVE BRITAIN’S PUBS FROM LABOUR

Pure evil is defined by a Labour government that kills off Britain’s pride and joy — its pubs. The joyless preaching nanny state and tax-addicted control freakery that is obsessed by its woke agenda of dictating every facet of our fucking lives is the final death knell for our freedoms. WE NEED TO SAVE BRITAIN’S PUBS FROM LABOUR!

Cuntcellor Rachel Reeves has effectively called last orders on thousands of pubs across the country with her perpetual tax raids, and is now collecting more tax on the business rate surges.

One pub closed every day in 2025. Once the business rates kick in and now the lowering of the drink-drive limit, making it a crime to drive with just a single pint, rural pubs especially are now effectively double fucked.

Welcome to Labour’s killjoy Britain, a grey place where unnecessary disproportionate unjust taxes are put upon taxes and the bureaucracy is stuffed down your throat with brutal force until you choke to fucking death in agony.

Here at the Squib, we love pubs, and spend as much time in them as possible, but now under the punitive Labour regime, our pubs are increasingly under threat. Labour hates Britain, British people, working people, pubs, pensioners, people who save, toffs and pretty much everyone else. FUCK LABOUR! DO NOT LET LABOUR MPS OR SUPPORTERS IN PUBS EVER AGAIN!

DO YOU SEE ANY POSITIVE CHANGE IN BRITAIN FROM THE HUGE TAXES BROUGHT ON BY LABOUR? NO! WE ARE BEING TAXED WITHOUT REPRESENTATION! ALL THOSE TAXES ARE UNNECESSARY AND PUNITIVE!

What can you do to save Britain’s pubs?