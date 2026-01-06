Putin is Excited About British and European Military on Russia Border

The “Coalition of the Willing” is a rather apt name to give to a vast force of military outfits, hardware and troops from the UK, USA and Europe directly on Russia’s border in Ukraine. Of course, whether Russia under Putin would be “willing” to accept such a force directly on his doorstep is another matter.

This all seems a bit forced. What kind of negotiators are dealing with this imbroglio? Do they even understand how the Russians think and do things? Have they even asked the other party (the Russians) what they think about this? It seems not. There are only two ways to deal with Russians: 1. Extreme violence 2. Take away their money.

If Vladimir Putin agrees to this, either he is already dead, or he has literally lost all semblance of sanity.

Dose of reality or a dose of polonium-210 in a cup of tea?