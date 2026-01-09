17.7 C
U.S. Taxpayers Will Have to Pay Millions For Harry and Meghan 24hr Security

LONDON - England - U.S. taxpayers will now be on the hook to pay millions for Harry and Meghan's automatic security detail, as the couple win their case in the UK.

Even though he is not a working royal and does not live in the UK, the Duke of Sussex has won his drawn-out battle for automatic armed police protection – paid for by British taxpayers. But here’s the icing on the cake: U.S. taxpayers will also have to foot the huge costs for automatic protection under International law as “internationally protected persons” when they return home to their 16-bathroom Montecito mansion.

The monarchy should have nipped this problem in the bud when they had a chance, but now it is too late. The late Queen forbade the Sussexes from profiting off their title, but Meghan instead went full steam ahead, and the devious freeloading couple have made a fortune by duping the poor Americans who frankly do not know any better. Many Americans still think Brits live in castles and walk on cobbled streets.

Now it’s a double whammy for taxpayers across the Atlantic and the one’s over here…and we can all thank Keir Starmer, who okayed all this shit.

Everyone in Britain must now prepare for more Harry and Meghan drama in the UK, and seeing as the weak British monarchy sealed their own fate by not acting decisively to solve this problem from the beginning, they will now be relegated to page 25 as a tiny column inch when the grifters arrive.

Daily Squib
Mundus vult decipi, ergo decipiaturhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

