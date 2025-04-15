The massive commercial enterprise that capitalises on the use of the royal titles to make huge profits has warned the British royal family to back off and get lost with their threats to take away the Duke and Duchess’s royal titles.

“Our vast commercial enterprise is using the royal titles to make huge profits at the expense of the British royal family. We are thus warning them to cease and desist with their threats to curtail our money-making operations,” Edwin Kleinnegler, the Sussex CEO for the enterprise, revealed at an impromptu press conference in Florida on Monday.

As well as utilising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles to profit financially, Meghan Markle has been showing off letters written to her by a Ukrainian minister labelling her as “Her Royal Highness” which was forbidden by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle also utilises a crown logo with a large “M” under it to sell her jam products, and cheap Chinese made trinkets she sells in her online shop to dumb Americans who wouldn’t know better.

“If she did not use the royal symbols and titles, sales would be negligible, but because she is using the royal stuff to sell products, she is making vast profits at the expense of the royal family who she hates with a vengeance. Meghan Markle has never even been to the English county of Sussex, and views the people of the county with absolute disgust and disdain. She calls them peasants,” a royal commentator revealed on Tuesday.

It is rumoured that Prince William wants the titles removed from Markle, but he is currently being held back by King Charles, who is unfortunately a very weak and easily played monarch. The royal family have essentially opted to keep a dignified silence despite the disgusting displays of royal protocol being flouted.

One can only shed a tear for poor old Queen Elizabeth II, whose life was made hell in the last days of her life by Meghan Markle, and whose objections to using the Windsor royal titles by these two grifters were so overtly flouted.