17.7 C
London
Thursday, December 7, 2023
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldKing Charles is Not Upholding Duty to the Nation and Monarchy
World

King Charles is Not Upholding Duty to the Nation and Monarchy

WINDSOR - England - By not dealing with the constant attacks upon the royal family, King Charles may be failing the nation and monarchy.

Daily Squib
By Illuminatus Dei
buy squib book
Royal crest King Charles nation and monarchy
Royal crest of Buckingham palace

The late Queen Elizabeth II upheld the root of the nation and monarchy by immediately taking away Harry’s military duties and uniform rights. This was a staunch message of adherence to the code of the monarchy and its standing within the nation. Prince Harry had chosen a different path as a non-working person apart from the British monarchy, therefore quite rightly he would lose certain privileges and ceremonial rights. The exact opposite can be said about King Charles III, who is putting his wayward lost son ahead of the nation and above the monarchy by allowing him to constantly attack the very institution the King is supposedly head of now. By not punishing the constant attacks via the media apparatus of the British monarchy by Harry and Meghan’s proxies, Charles not only shows extreme weedy weakness but is inadvertently allowing the slow throttling death of what was once a great, majestic ruling institution.

Of course, it is totally normal for conflicting attitudes when dealing with a former member of the family who has turned rogue, however the King must think of his duty to the monarchy and the nation. The incessant attacks will only continue ad infinitum until even more damage is done to the already damaged institution.

In this respect, the King must uphold his sworn duty to the Crown as his mother did and relieve the false widow Sussexes of their titles not only for the good of the nation but as a true sovereign would act in upholding the tenets and honourable rights of the monarchy, which is currently under attack from Harry and Meghan.

Enough is enough. If the current King does not show his force, he will be deemed as irrelevant and an easy target for the foreseeable future and beyond. He will have also damaged the Crown and country by not acting with haste, simply because he is scared of confrontation.

The King must make a simple black and white decision, to let the British monarchy live — or die.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
WW3 UPDATE: Slowly But Surely the Escalation of War Continues
Daily Squib
Illuminatus Deihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

Recent Comments

Bella98 on Endgame: Tabloid Reality Celebrities Harry and Meghan Not Relevant Anymore
VernettaRattray8336 on Meghan Markle: “Harry is Old News Now!”
Lars on Endgame: Tabloid Reality Celebrities Harry and Meghan Not Relevant Anymore
JJ on Daily Squib Exclusive: The Ann Widdecombe Brexit Interview
Free Palastine on Much Ado About Nothing: Not Racist to Ask About Baby Skin Colour
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.