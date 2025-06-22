17.7 C
London
Sunday, June 22, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldIran Resolved to Attack Americans After Trump Okays Bunker Busters
World

Iran Resolved to Attack Americans After Trump Okays Bunker Busters

LONDON - England - Overnight US stealth bombers unleashed a torrent of bunker buster missiles on Iranian nuclear facilities. The US is now directly involved, and Iran has vowed to attack Americans.

Daily Squib
By Per volar sunata
ai
trump bunker attack Americans

Overnight, the US bombed three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, President Donald Trump has announced.

Operation Midnight Hammer

The only way to truly stop Iran and its race to build nuclear weapons is to neutralise and replace the current regime, whose modus operandi is to unleash nuclear bombs in Israel and the West. This change of regime would have to eventually entail boots on the ground, possibly involving a coalition of allies. That is the only way to safely secure and ensure the territory is not compromised in the future, after the assault from the air has been completed.

 

Bombing from the air is all well and good, but in the long-term, it does not guarantee an end to Iran’s nuclear program because the core of the Iranian regime already holds the knowledge and know-how on how to create nuclear weapons.

If, at some time, the current Iranian regime is replaced through Western intervention, then there may be some semblance of peace in the region.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier…” President Trump 22/6/2025

How the US direct intervention will affect the global markets on Sunday evening (GMT time) when some markets will open is another question, but on Monday morning it should be evident if there has been any aggressive selling action? Generally speaking, markets do not like uncertainty, but even if there is clarity in action in this case thus leading to escalation, then there may be trouble ahead.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued to send over streams of ballistic missiles towards Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa and Lebanese restaurants in London have celebrated the missiles crashing down on the lone, surrounded country. We are not sure this kind of PR is effective, but it seems to have bolstered the Arab and Muslim population of London, which is considerable in number.

As is usual with the coward Starmer, there is only silence from his pathetic corner. The attack was carried out via Guam, bypassing the Diego Garcia base in the now compromised Chagos Islands after Starmer surrendered the key strategic outpost to Chinese ally Mauritius, who are under the influence of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
R Gets a Job
Daily Squib
Per volar sunatahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.