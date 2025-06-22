Iran Resolved to Attack Americans After Trump Okays Bunker Busters

Overnight, the US bombed three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, President Donald Trump has announced.

Operation Midnight Hammer

The only way to truly stop Iran and its race to build nuclear weapons is to neutralise and replace the current regime, whose modus operandi is to unleash nuclear bombs in Israel and the West. This change of regime would have to eventually entail boots on the ground, possibly involving a coalition of allies. That is the only way to safely secure and ensure the territory is not compromised in the future, after the assault from the air has been completed.

Bombing from the air is all well and good, but in the long-term, it does not guarantee an end to Iran’s nuclear program because the core of the Iranian regime already holds the knowledge and know-how on how to create nuclear weapons.

If, at some time, the current Iranian regime is replaced through Western intervention, then there may be some semblance of peace in the region.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier…” President Trump 22/6/2025

How the US direct intervention will affect the global markets on Sunday evening (GMT time) when some markets will open is another question, but on Monday morning it should be evident if there has been any aggressive selling action? Generally speaking, markets do not like uncertainty, but even if there is clarity in action in this case thus leading to escalation, then there may be trouble ahead.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued to send over streams of ballistic missiles towards Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa and Lebanese restaurants in London have celebrated the missiles crashing down on the lone, surrounded country. We are not sure this kind of PR is effective, but it seems to have bolstered the Arab and Muslim population of London, which is considerable in number.

As is usual with the coward Starmer, there is only silence from his pathetic corner. The attack was carried out via Guam, bypassing the Diego Garcia base in the now compromised Chagos Islands after Starmer surrendered the key strategic outpost to Chinese ally Mauritius, who are under the influence of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

This Lebanese Grill in London, UK 🇬🇧 is celebrating Iran’s targeting of Israeli civilians and is using footage of ballistic missile impacts to advertise their establishment. Very classy. pic.twitter.com/ryYdXHse0m — Shloime Zionce | שלומי זייאנץ 👑 (@Chusidel) June 20, 2025