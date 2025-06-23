17.7 C
Innocuous Fart Permanently Ruins Woman’s Life

PORTLAND - USA - An innocuous fart let off in a store has permanently ruined a woman's life.

By Mr. Parper
A woke Gen Z woman is now a gibbering wreck and claims her life has been completely ruined by an innocuous fart let off in front of her in an American grocery store.

The woman had a complete mental breakdown and needed months of counselling after a man released a little ripper in front of here while she was shopping for lentils.

