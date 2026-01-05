17.7 C
Monday, January 5, 2026
secret satire society
For the Sake of NATO – EU and Denmark Need to Give the USA Full Access to Greenland

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Greenland needs to be opened up for the U.S. military for the sake of Europe and the West.

By Odin
Nuuk, Sermersooq Kommune, Grønland

President Trump, after the spectacular capture of the criminal despot Nicolas Maduro, has revealed that the USA needs Greenland. Naturally, the small-minded territorial dogs of the EU and Denmark have said “No!”.

Well, if Europe wants to survive in the near future, they better consider their refusal because without the USA having Greenland, Europe will end up in the hands of the enemy. These are preparations the U.S. administration are conducting well ahead of what is to come.

When you have China hurriedly building hundreds of thousands of military robots, giving away a piece of icy land should not be a concern when it comes to saving Western civilisation.

NATO under the auspices of the United States depends fully on Greenland saying “Yes!” to Donald Trump, otherwise Europe, including Denmark, will be in cinders.

  Do you value freedom?

