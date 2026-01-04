Our Socialist Venezualen Comrades Attacked by Imperialistic Yankee Scum

We are outraged, comrades! The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain’s friends in socialist utopia Venezuela have been unjustly attacked by the imperialistic capitalist piece of shit President Trump, a Yankee orange coloured pig scum.

Big Price to Pay For Ousting Socialist Venezuelan Utopian Dictator

Comrade Starmer is urged by Labour Party Bolsheviks and Maduro fans to attack Donald Trump and the USA at the first instance.

“Comrades! Our socialist brothers in Venezuela have had their supreme socialist dictator arrested by the evil forces of capitalism.

“Dear socialist comrades in Venezuela, hang in there, we are on our way to liberate you from the Yankee capitalist scum invaders. We will ensure that the Venezuelan socialist utopia is restored soon.

“Our Bolshevik forces of 1 donkey, 2 horse carts and 15 soldiers will embark on a battleship comprising a rubber dinghy to Venezuela on Monday morning. If Donald Trump reads this, he better be quaking in his right-wing capitalist boots.”