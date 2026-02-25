17.7 C
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Ukraine Blows Up Russian Oil and Gas Pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary

KYIV - Ukraine - The main node of the Druzhba oil pipeline that supplies 100% of Russian oil to Slovakia and 86% to Hungary has been destroyed by Ukrainian drones.

Vetoing a 90 billion euro loan from the EU to Ukraine has its price, and this could be a moment when NATO members start folding upon each other. Hungary, is staunchly aligned with Russia, as is Slovakia. They have been funding the Russian war machine for four years by buying Russian oil and fuelling the ongoing conflict. This is also why Ukrainian operatives blew up the main node of the Druzhba oil pipeline that supplies 100% of Slovakia’s oil and 86% of Hungary’s oil.

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the conflict, Hungary dealt a blow to Europe’s pro-Ukrainian consensus on Monday by blocking additional EU sanctions on Moscow and a large loan for Kyiv.

The European Council chief Antonio Costa was informed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the Druzhba outage was an “unprovoked act of hostility that undermines the energy security of Hungary” and that the 90 billion EU loan would be blocked until the issue was resolved.

Despite the so-called “sanctions”, Russian oil and gas has been constantly imported into the EU for the past four years simply by being repackaged and shipped from China and India.

The recent events denote a serious escalation of World War 3. Meanwhile, the Kremlin are sitting back and enjoying the NATO in-fighting and milking the situation as much as they can on social media.

