Trump: “It’s just tough love”

If you spend $1.3 trillion or whatever on a military budget, you can say abhorrent, cruel things to the underling allies who barely spend pennies on their military. Starmer is not respected by Trump, therefore he deserves the vitriol and denigration. Sure, Kier Starmer tried to placate Trump best he could and crawled so far up his arsehole he could see the cheeseburgers — but he eventually got shat out. Trump calls this tough love, he’s trying to knock some sense into the sad, weak bumbling woke Marxists he has to deal with as allies.

Even the Don, partial to fawning fake love, could see through the commie Marxist trying to gain favour. Narcissists see through everything.

In Afghanistan, over 450 British soldiers gave their lives, but apparently, according to Trump, they were in the back chilling out drinking cups of tea and not in the front lines in Helmand surrounded by grizzly Afghans armed to the fucking teeth and with bloodlust in their eyes.

Just like 1842, the Brits retreated from Afghanistan in defeat along with the rest of them during the disgraceful Biden retreat.

Remember — tough love. Trump is just giving out the tough love.