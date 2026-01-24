17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 24, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldTrump: "It's just tough love"
World

Trump: “It’s just tough love”

HELMAND - Afghanistan - Trump took a dump on our brave British soldiers, but according to him, this is his way of showing "tough love".

Daily Squib
By Amor durus
ai
tough love trump

If you spend $1.3 trillion or whatever on a military budget, you can say abhorrent, cruel things to the underling allies who barely spend pennies on their military. Starmer is not respected by Trump, therefore he deserves the vitriol and denigration. Sure, Kier Starmer tried to placate Trump best he could and crawled so far up his arsehole he could see the cheeseburgers — but he eventually got shat out. Trump calls this tough love, he’s trying to knock some sense into the sad, weak bumbling woke Marxists he has to deal with as allies.

Even the Don, partial to fawning fake love, could see through the commie Marxist trying to gain favour. Narcissists see through everything.

trump piss afghanistan

In Afghanistan, over 450 British soldiers gave their lives, but apparently, according to Trump, they were in the back chilling out drinking cups of tea and not in the front lines in Helmand surrounded by grizzly Afghans armed to the fucking teeth and with bloodlust in their eyes.

Just like 1842, the Brits retreated from Afghanistan in defeat along with the rest of them during the disgraceful Biden retreat.

Remember — tough love. Trump is just giving out the tough love.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Russia Joins Trump’s “Bored of Peace”
Daily Squib
Amor durushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.