The Grotesque Tragedy of Trigger Warnings on Tragedy

Humans have many emotions, and literature is meant to bring forth these emotions. This is the intended outcome and intention of the author upon the reader. Tragedy, as a genre of literature, is therefore supposed to bring forth emotions of sadness and anguish upon the reader.

The University of Derby:

“Tragedy is a genre obsessed with violence and suffering, often of a sexual or graphic kind, and so some of the content might be triggering for some students. If you feel that your engagement with particular texts or themes is going to present challenges, do speak to me in advance of the class.”

If the pieces of literature were not sad and bothersome, they would not be tragedies. Therefore, for some universities to put trigger warnings on these pieces of art is an affront to all literature, not only for tragedy, but for everything ever created by writers and artists.

It is actually a tragedy that far-left woke university academics are plastering over works of the masters, diluting their content and defiling their pieces of literature. Why are you trying to brainwash students towards being meek, flaky cowards who cannot control their own emotions or confront tragedy or discomfort? This is not the way to prepare students for the real world where there is real tragedy, pain and hurt.

By doing what these universities are doing, they are falsely insulating the minds of students from not only the actions of the past, but the actions of the present and future. Real life is not some happy, happy joy experience all the time, and humans have the capacity to experience a gamut of emotions, so why should we have parts of our human experience levels moderated by fucking control-freak universities? These leathern-jerkin, crystal-button, knot-pated, agatering, puke-stocking, caddis-garter, smooth-tongue, Spanish pouches of malcontent defecate on the purity of artistry in all its forms.

Sanitising and stripping art of its soul, its very base, is a crime, and these people daring to commit such acts of destruction should be pilloried; they should be put in stocks, they should have their positions of power reduced to positions of nothingness. Thou whoreson zed, thou unnecessary letter! Vile, putrid malformed individuals all spewing the same Stalinist censorious rhetoric, you want sanitisation? How about you are all tipped into vats of the rankest compound of villainous sputum spouted from the orifices of pregnant whores infected with the devil’s own seed.

Stop this censorship of art because art and artists should be free to express the entirety of the human condition without these censorious miniature-Stalin poisonous bunch-backed toads, base, proud, shallow, beggarly, three-suited, hundred-pound, filthy worsted-stocking knaves; lily-liver’d, action-taking, whoreson, glass-gazing, superserviceable, finical rogue; one-trunk-inheriting slave; one that wouldst be a bawd in way of good service, and art nothing but the composition of a knave, beggar, coward, pandar, and the son and heir of a mongrel bitch.

Stop fucking with the human condition.