Man: “I Cannot Say Anything Because I Censor Myself”

LUDLOW - England - A man who cannot say anything because he censors his every word is interviewed on the news.

A man from Shropshire, England, has revealed that he cannot say anything because he censors everything he tries to say. The man was interviewed on the BBC on Sunday, but was incoherent and distant.

Giles O’HanrahO’Hanrahahan, the BBC reporter, kept praising the man for his stance in censoring his own speech.

“This is great news. We can only praise your wonderful Marxist woke stance on censoring yourself. What triggered you to censoring your own speech?”

“I -m a dedi—– woke socia—- pi–e of sh-t sc–bag. This i- w–t ha–ens wh-n y-u a– a w-ke Ma-xist c-nt!”