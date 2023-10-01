Man: “I Cannot Say Anything Because I Censor Myself”

LUDLOW - England - A man who cannot say anything because he censors his every word is interviewed on the news.

By
Heinrich Stasi
-
woke cancel culture

A man from Shropshire, England, has revealed that he cannot say anything because he censors everything he tries to say. The man was interviewed on the BBC on Sunday, but was incoherent and distant.

Giles O’HanrahO’Hanrahahan, the BBC reporter, kept praising the man for his stance in censoring his own speech.

“This is great news. We can only praise your wonderful Marxist woke stance on censoring yourself. What triggered you to censoring your own speech?”

“I -m a dedi—– woke socia—- pi–e of sh-t sc–bag. This i- w–t ha–ens wh-n y-u a– a w-ke Ma-xist c-nt!”

Daily Squib Book

DAILY SQUIB BOOK Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology addresses not only the past, but the future.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR