President Emmanuele Macron Attends Charity Gala Dinner Alone

For some reason, President Emmanuel Macron attended last night’s charity gala in Paris alone, without his wife Brigitte.

“I am pleased to attend this charity gala for Abused Men. For too long, men have been silent in relationships where abuse by women has been tolerated due to societal programming. I myself have no experience of such things (cough) but many men suffer not only from emotional abuse but physical abuse as well. Thank you for attending and let us raise some money to help those people.”