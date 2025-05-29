17.7 C
London
Thursday, May 29, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldPresident Emmanuele Macron Attends Charity Gala Dinner Alone
World

President Emmanuele Macron Attends Charity Gala Dinner Alone

PARIS - France - President Macron has attended a charity gala in aid of Abused Men in Relationships.

Daily Squib
By Madame Cogneur
ai
President Emmanuele Macron dinner alone

For some reason, President Emmanuel Macron attended last night’s charity gala in Paris alone, without his wife Brigitte.

“I am pleased to attend this charity gala for Abused Men. For too long, men have been silent in relationships where abuse by women has been tolerated due to societal programming. I myself have no experience of such things (cough) but many men suffer not only from emotional abuse but physical abuse as well. Thank you for attending and let us raise some money to help those people.”

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
2016 Project Fear to Resume Due to Reform Party Threat to Administration
Daily Squib
Madame Cogneurhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. It’s true men get abused as well. My credic cards art proof of that. She has to buy this, buy that?!?!?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.