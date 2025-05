President Donald Trump has emphatically denied that he is chicken.

“I ain’t no chicken! Don’t call me a chicken, or I’ll peck you to death! You hear me? (bwak) Okay, I backed down on a few tariffs here or there (bwak, bwak) but I say, I say, I ain’t no chicken! And I ain’t chlorinated either! (bwak)”

And with a flurry of feathers, the press conference was over.

Oh look, the president even laid an egg. Who’s up for a fry up? Pete Navarro nods his head.