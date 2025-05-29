2016 Project Fear to Resume Due to Reform Party Threat to Administration

The good cop, bad cop duo, the Labour and Conservative parties are now bad cop and worse cop. No sane person would vote for these two amalgamated entities with the same god-awful policies and practices. The problem with the continuing rise of the Reform Party and its icon Nigel Farage is that this creates an existential threat to the administration that oversees the awful duo of Labour and the Conservatives. In this respect, we must prepare for the re-introduction of Project Fear, which will be rolled out very soon on a massive scale.

There is no democracy in Britain. There are two parties that are the same.

After a recent poll revealing that the Reform Party would receive over 30% share of the vote in a General Election, the fur has begun to fly. Project Fear is being dusted off, and is being prepared for action once again.

During the run-up to Brexit, Project Fear was deployed to attempt to thwart the result for the EU Referendum, but surprisingly it did not work as planned and instead of causing many voters to side with Remain it bolstered the Brexit vote as many had just had enough and were defiant of the establishment. The sky would fall, house prices were to fall, life as everyone knew it would stop, there would be riots in the streets, people would be forced to eat their pets, your grannie would die, your goldfish would croak, banks would delete all your money etc., etc …

The 2016 Project Fear campaign even rolled out Obama, the UN, IMF and all the other institutions, ordering them to put out fearful projections of the future if people voted for Brexit. “The UK will be sent to the back of the queue!” bleated Obama. None of that shit materialised, but it was not over.

After the 2016 EU Referendum result for Brexit, the actual Houses of Parliament attempted to thwart Brexit. There were court cases, there were erroneous Speakers of the House, there were Remainers coming out of the fucking woodwork with parliamentary dirty tricks no one even knew fucking existed. They tried every gimmick under the sun to stop Brexit from being exercised, and it was a real fuck-the-people moment.

Britain’s power base is a far-leftist group who hold their position with ruthless precision and brutality, because Britain is essentially a socialist country. It does not matter if the Tories are in power, they exist within a socialist framework and have to answer to their socialist overlords. The Tory Party is now completely socialist, and Labour are communists, which is the goal of socialism. It is thus not a surprise in the least that under the current Labour government Starmer is attempting to re-align the UK with Brussels, and to reverse Brexit, which many argue was never allowed to truly come into fruition anyway but Starmer is going to make sure it is totally erased from the fucking country, the planet, the universe.

What’s worse than Brexit? The Reform Party. This is the new threat. Observers will have to take out a bowl of popcorn and a beer for the shit show that is about to materialise trying to thwart Farage and his Reform crew. No dirty trick will be spared. Project Fear on adrenochrome this time will be deployed because the Reform Party threatens the very existence of the entire fucking good cop/bad cop system that has been running for decades. Even though Labour and the Conservatives are part of the socialist system of the UK, they will need to employ the services of the global institutions to create as much fear as possible.

There are fun times ahead.