ALERT : Commissar Wes Streeting is a Threat to Comrade Starmer

Comrades, there is a profound danger to Comrade Starmer leering its ugly head from within the treacherous party ranks. Do not fear, we are dealing with this at the utmost haste. Stasi agents have been set loose to find and apprehend, and liquidate Commissar Wes Streeting who poses a fundamental threat to Comrade Starmer’s iron rule over the Big State apparatus.

If any proles, or party members see Commissar Streeting anywhere, they are urged immediately to report the siting to their local Stasi office or agent on fear of liquidation.

Any citizen of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain found giving aid or shelter to Commissar Streeting will be arrested and liquidated without prejudice.

REMEMBER – LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!