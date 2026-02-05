17.7 C
London
Thursday, February 5, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldMore Good News - People's Bank of Soviet England Downgrades Growth Forecasts
World

More Good News – People’s Bank of Soviet England Downgrades Growth Forecasts

LONDON - England - The People's Bank of Soviet England announces more good news as it downgrades growth forecasts for the economy.

Daily Squib
By MINIPROD 54287
ai
bank of england threadneedle street downgrades growth forecasts

The People’s Bank of Soviet England has once again downgraded its growth forecasts for the next two years and warned the soviet economy was now in danger of another significant jump in unemployment.

In its first analysis of the economy since the Budget, Commissar Rachel Reeves’s decision to increase employer national insurance contributions and the inflation-busting increases in the minimum wage, plus introducing massive tax increases all compounded by shocking levels of incompetence, sleaze and corruption from the feckless losers in the Labour Big State has caused a nightmare situation otherwise known as a “clusterfuck”.

Commissar Bailey said this “good news” suggested policymakers would cut rates further in the coming months to try to stave off a massive Great Depression-like economic downturn.

Due to the lunatic decisions of Commissar Reeves, unemployment is set to increase at exponential levels.

Employment growth has been “zero” over the past year “due to cost pressures from higher employer national insurance contributions and the national living wage.”

As a result, the Bank cut its growth forecasts for this year to just 0.9pc, down from a prediction of 1.2pc last November, adding that fearful citizens were choosing to save rather than spend.

Saving is a crime in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, and anyone found saving money will first have all their ill-gotten capitalist gains confiscated and the perpetrators of the crime liquidated.

PEOPLE’S BULLETIN 04494-34

JENNIFER POTFALLOW, 14, OF MANDELSON ROAD, PORTSMOUTH, HAS BEEN AWARDED THREE FAKE LEATHER SHOE SOLES, ONE ROTTEN TURNIP, ONE BOX OF QUADRUPLE-USED TOILET PAPER, AND AN INCREASE IN CHOCO RATIONS OF 0.000013 GRAMS FOR TWO DAYS. SHE REPORTED HER MOTHER, FATHER, GRANDFATHER, GRANDMOTHER, UNCLES, AUNTS AND HER ENTIRE CLASS FOR TRAVELLING TO THE SEASIDE WITHOUT A PROPER PASS OR THE NECESSARY AUTHORISATION PAPERS. THEY WERE TAKEN IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THURSDAY MORNING AND LIQUIDATED AND PRECESSED INTO NET ZERO JUICE. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee.    
  • First they came for the Satirists
  • And I did not speak out
  • Then they came for the...
    • ai
    Previous article
    Peter Mandelson Could be Next Labour PM
    Daily Squib
    MINIPROD 54287https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.