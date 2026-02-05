Peter Mandelson Could be Next Labour PM

Amongst the sleaze, corruption, lies, deceit. gaslighting, and darn right incompetence, who better than the Prince of Darkness, Peter Mandelson to be the next Labour leader.

Many Labourites and leftists are now calling for Mandelson to take over the reins from the ailing Keir Starmer.

“Corruption is now normal in Britain. Thanks to my actions, and the actions of the Labour Party under Starmer. Labour is now the party of sleaze, along with the pariah Tory Party. I will take over the Labour Party and continue to lead the country to ruin. I am the Prince of Darkness (a crack of thunder is heard)…muah hah hah haaaah!”

A recent poll put Mandelson 34 points ahead of Starmer, and ahead of Miliband and Rayner.