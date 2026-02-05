17.7 C
London
Thursday, February 5, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldPeter Mandelson Could be Next Labour PM
World

Peter Mandelson Could be Next Labour PM

LONDON - England - Peter Mandelson is the popular choice to be the next Labour Prime Minister of Britain the polls and party members reveal.

Daily Squib
By Corrie Upshaun
ai
Mandy Number 10 Downing Street

Amongst the sleaze, corruption, lies, deceit. gaslighting, and darn right incompetence, who better than the Prince of Darkness, Peter Mandelson to be the next Labour leader.

Many Labourites and leftists are now calling for Mandelson to take over the reins from the ailing Keir Starmer.

“Corruption is now normal in Britain. Thanks to my actions, and the actions of the Labour Party under Starmer. Labour is now the party of sleaze, along with the pariah Tory Party. I will take over the Labour Party and continue to lead the country to ruin. I am the Prince of Darkness (a crack of thunder is heard)…muah hah hah haaaah!”

A recent poll put Mandelson 34 points ahead of Starmer, and ahead of Miliband and Rayner.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee.    
  • First they came for the Satirists
  • And I did not speak out
  • Then they came for the...
    • ai
    Previous article
    Americans in Despair As Somalian “Child Learning Centers” Shut Down
    Next article
    More Good News – People’s Bank of Soviet England Downgrades Growth Forecasts
    Daily Squib
    Corrie Upshaunhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.