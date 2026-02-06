The Rats of Parliament

Who would have thought, parliament is full of rats. Whilst Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch was giving another one of her righteous speeches, a rat scurried by behind her. This time, it wasn’t a politician unfortunately but a real fucking rat. The Palace of Westminster is completely inundated with rodents inside its crumbling facade.

🇬🇧 During a TV interview of UK’s Kemi Badenoch, a rat can be seen in the background Banedoch’s office is located at the Palace of Westminster, where British Parliament is pic.twitter.com/l0NRLUuFJD — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 5, 2026

The problem is so huge, every year a large sum of taxpayer’s money is spent trying to control the rats infesting the place, and we’re not just talking about the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority here either, inspecting ministerial expenses.

UK Parliament pest control costs (financial years ending March, total for estate):

2015: £110,359

2016: £103,158

2017: £132,619

2018: £119,424

2019: £111,498

2020: £149,339

2021: £109,563

2022: £122,363

2023: £126,162

2024: £136,231

Total (2015-2024): £1,220,715

Forecast 2025 (linear trend): £133,767

Source: Official Parliament docs & reports.