Meanwhile, in the 5-Star Asylum Hotels the Men are Celebrating

EPPING - England - It's all fun and games for the men in their 5-star asylum hotels as they celebrate their good fortune.

By Bacha Bazi
dancing men asylum hotel 5-star asylum hotels

Hundreds of thousands of men from some godawful places, who are claiming asylum by subverting International Law, were filmed celebrating as they were fast-tracked through the Labour-run immigration system to clear the asylum backlogs. They will all gain full British citizenship and be given free homes, cars, healthcare, and thousands per week in benefits for life as long as they vote Labour at the next election. The 5-star asylum hotels across the land are brimming with excitement as Labour entices millions more to come to the UK.

The Third World Asian men love to party together, twerking with delight at their good fortune, before being released into the British public to enjoy themselves even more.

Don’t forget to work harder in your job to subsidise this shit. You can thank Labour and the Tories for all this asylum hotels nonsense.

