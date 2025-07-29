17.7 C
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Make Millions: How to Start Your Own Hotel

KNIGHTSBRIDGE - England - If you want to get rich very fast in the UK today, start your own hotel business and make millions.

By Carter Ferruque
Want to make millions fast? It’s easy, you just need to start your own hotel. All you need is some kind of building, it could be any type of structure and does not even have to be that big because the economic migrants will be out most of the day doing jobs in the black market. No tourists are required — just economic migrant fake asylum seekers.

Make millions

The lucrative business plan ensures vast payments from the government — £8 million per day is spent on housing fake asylum seekers in hotels.

Even though it is assumed the economic migrants coming over in their millions do not have any money, this is not true. They have their credit cards, smartphones, designer clothing and means to pay large amounts of money to traffickers, and purchase expensive e-bikes, but they do not reveal this fact to the easily manipulated, gullible border/immigration “force” employed by the current Labour government.

The Labour government every day dishes out millions of pounds to migrant hotel owners, and are in dire need to accommodate and pamper the increasing number who are streaming through the UK’s open, porous borders.

What you will need:

  • You will need lots of bike racks outside your hotel so that the economic migrants can park their expensive high-speed fat wheel e-bikes with illegal throttles that enable the bikes to go over 45 MPH. Services like Deliveroo and JustEat can earn economic migrants over £800 per week, not including the weekly cash stipend the Labour government gives to each illegal.
  • The money the economic migrants make illegally is immediately sent abroad, therefore a money transfer service in the hotel could also prove to be a lucrative earner by taking minimal charges from each transaction.
  • Some sort of room service to pamper the migrants in their rooms. Filet mignon, Artichoke and Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Crostini with White Truffle Oil and Olive Paste, Asparagus Parmigiano are some examples of dishes that could be available.
  • Most migrant hotels allow for female escorts called up to the migrant rooms, as well as any illicit drugs or booze the migrants desire. This part of room service is up to the discretion of each hotel owner, but it is a great incentive for attracting economic migrants. It is preferable to only employ English girls with this service as they are the highest desired resource by the third world migrants who will pay top prices for the extras.
  • Resident doctors/nurses and dentists in the hotel surgery. It’s all free, and any ailment is treated at once. Whereas the indigenous population cannot get a single appointment from their NHS GP, or NHS dentist and have to wait for years to be treated, the economic migrants receive treatment immediately.
  • Swimming pools, fully equipped gyms, saunas, massage (only beautiful white masseuses who are okay with happy endings), lots of pool tables, table tennis, and TVs in each room with Sky Sports, are of course optional and depend on your initial budget, but will be offset by the vast amounts of money the British taxpayer will throw your way thanks to the constant stream of boats from France.
  • Free or reduced price theatre trips, zoo, cinema, trampolining, golfing, music concert tickets will also ensure the illegal guests are kept happy. Excursions to British sites of interest where the men can leer at the local women are also highly sought after.
  • Insurance is obviously a necessity as it is a certainty most of the rooms will be trashed, and it is prudent to document the damage so you can charge the Home Office obscene repair costs and receive the insurance as well.
  • You will be paid for each illegal migrant, therefore two to five per room makes perfect economic sense. It is up to your discretion, however, how many you manage to stuff in each room to increase your profits.
  • If you own a chain of hotels, you just hit the jackpot. Forget about regular tourists, illegal economic migrants just made your bank account overflow and then some. You can order that Lamborghini you’ve been craving for some time. You’ll be set up for life now because the boats just keep coming and coming with no end in sight. Quids in!
  • The government will help with security issues. There will be unneeded attention from nosey journalists and the “downgraded” indigenous British people, who are viewed as insignificant and worthless by Labour. All news regarding the new hotel business model need to be hushed up, and conducted under extreme levels of secrecy. In this respect, talk to no one apart from Labour officials and your accountant.

All in all, it pays to own a hotel in the UK these days. Hoteliers are now getting very rich in Britain. Get ready now, you will soon make millions.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Art of the Deal – Trump Pulls Wool Over EU With Amazing Trade Deal
4 COMMENTS

  2. Thanks this is the best piece i’ve ever read about this disgusting fiasco – i refuse to see my taxes pay for this nonsense we need to all leave the UK right now

  3. Yeh you racist bigots carry on spredding ur Bull. Open borders for all. No one should be called illegal and these poor ppl are escaping terrir and war innit

  4. It’s actually a good idea and well worth pursuing with a hotel. Asylum seekers are a lucrative business opp that can’t be ignored. I am thinking of formulating a business plan to acquire and raise funding to buy a hotel in Eastbourne.

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
