Art of the Deal – Trump Pulls Wool Over EU With Amazing Trade Deal

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - President Donald J. Trump pulls a serious blinder with his US-EU trade deal.

Daily Squib
By Art O'Deal
Okay, Frau von der Leyen may have pushed out seven kids, kudos for that, but she ain’t so hot on getting shafted hard by the Teflon Don and the good ol’ U.S. of A. Seriously, you gotta hand it to the Don, this guy can sell ice to fucking Eskimos and make them feel like they got a great deal too. What a blinder for a trade deal!

Imagine the quaint tiny European streets now filled with huge fucking gas guzzling American cars, whilst their passengers are all chomping on Cheetos and chugging on giant super-sized buckets of Kool-Aid.

Give it a few years and every EU citizen will be going around in mobility scooters and having coronaries over their imported hormone steaks.

Not only that, this trade deal will ensure the EU is going to be paying a whopping 15% on their exports to the USA, while the UK only has to pay 10%. Is that a deal or what? Trump just took a big steaming Brexit dump right on the EU’s protectionist frickin’ head, right there.

They must be laughing their asses off in Washington right now. Trump came over to Scotland for a few rounds of golf, a taste of some nice fresh Bonnie pussy, and a huge dump on the EU with a trade deal that will go down in history as the biggest fuck up since a certain art school turned away Adolf Hitler.

