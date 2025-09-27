Fake Asylum Seekers Will be Given UK Digital ID Cards

The dystopian UK Digital ID Cards scheme that is touted to stop illegal immigration will not stop one single boat full of fake asylum seekers, and will increase trade for the human traffickers. The cards are meant to be given only to British citizens but will be given to illegal immigrants.

As soon as they are towed onto British shores by the coastguard, the small boats from France will empty their cargo of illegal immigrants, and as they are bussed to their 4-star hotels they will all be given digital ID cards as they are fast-tracked to become UK citizens.

The Labour plan is to absorb illegal immigrants as quickly as possible to UK citizenship so they can vote for Labour in elections.

The digital ID cards will also be easily hackable, especially by Chinese and Russian hackers backed by their governments.

The digital ID card implementation is nothing to do with illegal immigration.