REVEALED – The Perfect Utopian Paradise For All Leftists

Leftists, Marxists, socialists, communists, green activists, Free Palestine activists, ANTIFA, wokists, anarcho-communists…whatever they deem to call themselves at any given time, you’re in luck because we have found the perfect utopian paradise and ideological fit for you.

This place offers everything that the leftists dream about every day.

EQUALITY – Every inmate is treated equally

– Every inmate is treated equally FREE FOOD – Everyone is fed with equal amounts

– Everyone is fed with equal amounts FREE HEALTHCARE – No expense is spared

– No expense is spared FREE CLOTHING – Just one uniform in equality with other prisoners

– Just one uniform in equality with other prisoners FREE EDUCATION – The Marxist Big State indoctrination is all free

– The Marxist Big State indoctrination is all free MASS IMMIGRATION – The mass influx of foreign criminals is a delight

– The mass influx of foreign criminals is a delight COLLECTIVISATION – Everything is divided equally in tiny amounts

– Everything is divided equally in tiny amounts FREE ANAL RAPE DAILY – The creme de la creme of leftist dreams

– The creme de la creme of leftist dreams NO CARS OR PETROL – Absolute Net Zero Green Marxist heaven

– Absolute Net Zero Green Marxist heaven NO RENT PAID – It’s all free, free, free