World

REVEALED – The Perfect Utopian Paradise For All Leftists

MANCHESTER - England - After very little research, we reveal the perfect utopian paradise for all leftists.

The Warden
Leftists, Marxists, socialists, communists, green activists, Free Palestine activists, ANTIFA, wokists, anarcho-communists…whatever they deem to call themselves at any given time, you’re in luck because we have found the perfect utopian paradise and ideological fit for you.

This place offers everything that the leftists dream about every day.

  • EQUALITY – Every inmate is treated equally
  • FREE FOOD – Everyone is fed with equal amounts
  • FREE HEALTHCARE – No expense is spared
  • FREE CLOTHING – Just one uniform in equality with other prisoners
  • FREE EDUCATION – The Marxist Big State indoctrination is all free
  • MASS IMMIGRATION – The mass influx of foreign criminals is a delight
  • COLLECTIVISATION – Everything is divided equally in tiny amounts
  • FREE ANAL RAPE DAILY – The creme de la creme of leftist dreams
  • NO CARS OR PETROL – Absolute Net Zero Green Marxist heaven
  • NO RENT PAID – It’s all free, free, free

