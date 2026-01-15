17.7 C
Huzzah! It's National Pothole Day!

LONDON - England - It's National Pothole Day, so pick up your car's suspension off the ground and celebrate.

By Pottus Holus
Your expensive car’s chassis is now bent to shit, and the suspension just fell off. Wahey! Britain’s pothole misery is a joyous thing that only Brits can do with gusto, especially on National Pothole Day.

With a £17 billion black hole to fix all the potholes, let’s face it, our roads are shite.

“I’ve seen better roads in Africa, but of course those are newly built roads courtesy of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. Over here in Blighty, the government does not ringfence tax revenue from road tax or fuel duty, whereas European countries like France and Germany do, which is why they have roads that function well, and we don’t.” a notable fellow revealed from a garage somewhere.

Until the government spends money actually taxed for roads on the fucking roads, there will continue to be potholes so deep you can fit a Cranberries lyric in it.

