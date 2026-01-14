17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldComrades, we announce a new northern rail link for you
World

Comrades, we announce a new northern rail link for you

LIVERPOOL - England - The Big State Labour Party is happy to announce a new rail link up north for the benefit of soviet citizens who enjoy a good U-turn.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Ticketmaster 45993-002
ai
u-turn labour rail map

Comrades, we are delighted to announce a new £45 billion rail link from Liverpool to an empty field in the middle of nowhere. Passengers who will take the new train will enjoy a ride for some miles before the train makes a massive U-turn, then carries on for a few miles, then stops in the middle of a field, miles from any shops, roads or anything for that matter apart from maybe a few cows, or if you are lucky a randy aggressive bull.

Upon disembarking from the train, it will go backwards over the U-turn, and make its way back to Liverpool. Rail passengers will be physically forced off the train before it makes its journey back.

Have a nice fucking journey to nowhere in particular.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Global Risks Report 2026: Geopolitical and Economic Risks Rise in New Age of Competition
Daily Squib
Stasi Ticketmaster 45993-002https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.