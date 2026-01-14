Comrades, we announce a new northern rail link for you

Comrades, we are delighted to announce a new £45 billion rail link from Liverpool to an empty field in the middle of nowhere. Passengers who will take the new train will enjoy a ride for some miles before the train makes a massive U-turn, then carries on for a few miles, then stops in the middle of a field, miles from any shops, roads or anything for that matter apart from maybe a few cows, or if you are lucky a randy aggressive bull.

Upon disembarking from the train, it will go backwards over the U-turn, and make its way back to Liverpool. Rail passengers will be physically forced off the train before it makes its journey back.

Have a nice fucking journey to nowhere in particular.