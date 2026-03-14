Shia Islamic Iran Willing to Take Down Globe For the Twelfth Imam

This is not just a war with Israel and the USA against Iran. Iranians are not Arabs; they are Persians. In this respect, the majority Sunni Muslim Arabs and Turks are the enemy as much as the Israelis and Americans. For the psychotic cult of the Shia clerics, these are the End of Days, and the cultists are awaiting the Twelfth Imam to appear from the midst of the violent explosions, missiles, and drones. The Shia Islamic zealots are looking to take down the entire globe with them, and they will do it gladly aligned with their skewed belief system and superstitious predictions.

The Final Struggle

Air power never wins a war, and the U.S. needs to learn this hard lesson if it wants to stop these suicidal Shia nutcases going ahead with their apocalypse. Only a major operation with boots on the ground will solve this Persian problem.

Global economic destruction, escalating regional conflict, escalating global conflict, the destruction of the previous world order and invisible red lines.

Many Western analysts completely misunderstand Iran because they assume Iranian leaders think about time, power, and conflict in the same strategic framework as secular states. They do not. In the ideological core of the Islamic Republic, there is a religious worldview rooted in Twelver Shi’a theology that changes how history, legitimacy, and patience are perceived.

The new Khamenei and many of the Iranian hierarchy have apocalyptic beliefs rooted in Shi’ite Islamic scripture.

The Hidden—or Twelfth—Imam plays a dominant role in one specific form of Shi’ite Islamic theology, called “Twelverism,” which happens to be the primary belief system of Iran’s leadership.

Muhammad al‑Mahdi, the final of the Twelve Imams. He was born around 868 CE in Samarra (modern Iraq). In 874 CE he entered “occultation,” a divinely ordained disappearance from public life. He is believed to still be alive but hidden until the end of time. At a divinely chosen moment he will reappear as the Mahdi (“the Guided One”). This belief is the central eschatological doctrine of Twelver Shi’ism

This is the messianic belief that at the end of days, the Hidden Imam will appear in the midst of a violent apocalyptic scenario played out on a battleground stained with infidels’ blood.

In Twelver theology, the Mahdi’s return marks the final stage of history. The world will be filled with injustice, corruption, and chaos. The Mahdi will emerge and establish global justice and true Islamic rule. In some traditions he returns alongside Jesus, who helps defeat evil.

The dominant doctrine of the Iranian system is Velayat-e Faqih (“Guardianship of the Jurist”), which states that clerics govern temporarily during the Imam’s absence.

The state is therefore seen as provisional until the Mahdi returns.

In other words, the Iranian mullahs welcome their own destruction as long as they take all others with them (specifically Israel).