Gaia-X Appoints New Chair of Governmental Advisory Board to Lead Next Phase of Data Space Adoption

The Board acknowledged that the achievements of “Season 1.0” have successfully paved the way for technically interoperable data spaces. Key milestones include the development of a unified architecture and essential building blocks enabling trusted data transactions, alongside organisational frameworks supporting business, legal, and governance interoperability. The Gaia-X Trust Framework now enables automated compliance checking, supported by operational Digital Clearing Houses.

Progress includes over 600 cloud and edge services in the CISPE catalogue, with 14 meeting Gaia-X Label Level 3 standards. Additionally, over 200 use cases have been launched, from experimental projects to real-world implementations in the Gaia-X Lighthouse Ecosystems, supported by emerging formal standards from CEN/CENELEC and ISO/IEC.

Gaia-X is now entering “Season 2.0” of Data Spaces, aiming to boost market adoption and create economic value. Key priorities are to establish sustainable operations, enhance existing technologies, and ensure reliable data for AI applications.

Efforts will focus on simplifying participation for SMEs and enhancing cross-data space interoperability to minimise fragmentation and bolster Europe’s data autonomy.

Standardisation will proceed in collaboration with European and international organisations.

Consequently, Gaia-X is progressing towards a future where trust is automated, sovereignty is actionable, and Europe’s digital infrastructure is founded on shared, secure, and transparent principles.

Germany, represented by Robert Heinrich, was elected as the new Chair of the Governmental Advisory Board, guiding the Board through the next phase of implementation and growth.

Véronique Lacour, Group Senior Executive Vice-President at EDF Group, stated: “The unanimous approval by member states highlights Gaia-X’s progress. In Season 2.0, our emphasis on secure data spaces and trustworthy AI will empower sectors like nuclear with Data4NuclearX, fostering innovation and enhancing performance while upholding European values of trust and sovereignty.”

Catherine Jestin, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Gaia-X AISBL and Executive Vice President Digital and Information Management at Airbus, stated: “Gaia-X is advancing from Season 1.0’s technical achievements to Season 2.0’s market growth, delivering actionable sovereignty. Streamlining SME involvement and enhancing cross-data space interoperability will unlock economic value and establish Europe as a leader in trusted digital ecosystems.”

Thibaut Kleiner, Director for Future Networks at DG CNECT, European Commission and observer of the Governmental Advisory Board of Gaia-X, stated: “We are proud that EU investments in Simpl and in common European data spaces have built the foundation for trusted and interoperable data sharing. We must now accelerate these efforts, to help make Europe a competitive and sovereign AI Continent.”

Robert Heinrich, the new Chair of the Gaia-X Governmental Advisory Board, stated: “Germany is proud to lead at this crucial time. In Season 2.0, Gaia-X will focus on viable data spaces, trustworthy AI, and seamless interoperability to ensure Europe’s data and digital sovereignty for all sectors. Member States are prepared to guide the Gaia-X Association in this endeavor.”

Ulrich Ahle, CEO of Gaia-X AISBL said: “Today’s approval and leadership transition propel Gaia-X forward. Our automated Trust Framework, growing service catalogue, and 200+ use cases prove we’re ready for market adoption and building a federated infrastructure where trust enables innovation across borders.”

For further information, visit: www.gaia-x.eu