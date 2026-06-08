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Good! It’s Back On!

LONDON - England - The war is back on, as Israel pushes forward in its campaign.

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netanyahu wrath of israel

Israel must prevail, stick to its guns and continue to create a buffer zone around the hornets’ nest that surrounds the country. Trump must now be left behind. His concern was never with completion, as he is a dilettante in all his endeavours. Concerned more with the upcoming midterms, the oil price and his social media status, he has been a huge disappointment. When you enter a war, you better fucking mean it and not go in half-hearted because if you do that, you have lost already. The Iranians have been preparing for this moment for 40 years; Trump prepared for it in 15 minutes. The final denouement will be achieved by Israel with consistency and perseverance. For thousands of years, these people have been hunted down, persecuted and murdered in cold blood en masse. Enough is enough. Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and pretty much everyone else wants Israel wiped off the fucking map. That is what the far-leftist mantra “From the river to the sea” actually means; it points to a mass genocide where every Jew is slaughtered where they stand. The war in Ukraine is also ongoing, and this is where the Russian leader, Putin, will have to make a crucial decision because his poorly equipped army is losing ground and the whirling turbine of the ‘Ukraine Meatgrinder’ increases its velocity with vicious veracity. The Russian economy is on its fucking knees, and soon the cornered rat may have to strike out again — just for survival. This may be a time for expansion to alleviate the pressure for his beleaguered forces in Ukraine. As for the brave Ukrainians, their self-sufficiency can only be admired as they fight for their existence utilising the brutal methods of drone technology. As the Strait of Hormuz remains a contentious issue, one must look upon the global implication and how these days are ones of supreme ‘change’, which sometimes requires constructive destruction to create the necessary outcome. In Labour’s bankrupt Britain, meanwhile, there is only derision and a sense of profound irresponsibility as Labour refuse to even consider increasing the military defence budget. The disgraced, corrupt Labour regime is more concerned with its own political survival than the survival of the entire nation. By ignoring the problem like the Labour government is doing, along with Trump, they are prolonging war and condemning the region and globe to capitulation and defeat at the hands of the Iranian regime.

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