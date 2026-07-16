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Why England Lost Again in the World Cup

ATLANTA - USA - England lost again to Argentina during the semi-final match. The hurt goes on.

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By Vim vi repellere licet
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england lose to argentina England Lost Again

Yep, the inevitable happened, as always is the case at the last hurdle — England lost! We’re not going to go down the analysis rabbit hole, but the first half of the game was a joke for both teams; not one attempt at goal was made by both teams. Second half — England scored a single goal early, then went into fucking defence mode. What the fuck were they doing? They basically invited Argentina to the England goal zone. The key to winning games is to keep pushing forward and scoring fucking goals. The best defence is offence! So, who told the England team to score one piffling goal and then rest on their laurels for the entire rest of the match? The manager? The captain? They all messed up big time. For the rest of the match, England was under siege, and the trebuchets were out from the Argentinians, who have that South American flair and boldness with daring long-distance shots from out of the box. This is something European teams very rarely do, apart from mainly the Italians, who haven’t even qualified since 2018; their last appearance in a World Cup knockout match remains their 2006 tournament victory. Messi, supposedly the best player in the world at one time, is 39, so he is getting sluggish but created some great setups, one of which led to the final deciding goal by Lautaro Martinez. The last goal by Argentina at about 93 minutes was the clincher and woke the sleeping England players up, but it was too fucking late. Nine minutes of extra time went with the usual time-wasting kicking the ball high or to touch and a coterie of desperate England players scrambling around the pitch like fucking ants. England needs world-class English managers and real ancestral English players. The End.

 

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