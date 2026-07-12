Are MPs and politicians safe in the UK? This is the fundamental question we all need to ask because the recent murder of Reform politician and former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe says likewise: politicians and MPs are not safe any more. The level of crime in Britain has risen to such heights that something will eventually have to be done to protect public servants from the incessant threats facing them daily. It’s not only violent, physical attacks that members of the political class face every day, but it is also the verbal threats and hate thrown at them via social media and other avenues on the internet, as well as off the internet.

Right to self defence

The UK needs to arm itself and allow armed guards and security officers to keep people safe. Furthermore, the UK needs to allow responsible citizens to hold firearms to defend themselves from daily threats against them and their families. The draconian laws that limit firearm ownership limit our human right to self-defence.

Right to bear arms

The criminals, terrorists and murderers are armed, so why should the rest of us be defenceless? It is very easy to acquire firearms illegally in the UK and can be purchased from individuals at certain pub car parks for as little as £600. The police only have a small group of officers who are trained for firearms usage, and they usually turn up too late and are also punished by the legal system for exercising their powers on criminals, who in this country are lauded and protected at all costs.

Are MPs and politicians safe in the UK? NO! They are NOT. Now is the time to bring back the gun…before it is too late.