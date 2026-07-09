The Oddity The Odyssey

It’s great that we received free tickets to see the latest wokified Hollywood rendering and revisionist rewriting of history because it would be shameful to actually use one’s own fucking money to see this shit. The Iliad and Odyssey are fantasies, but ruining Homer’s work and historical allegorical meaning as well as ancient Greek identity is grossly degrading. Apparently Helen of Troy was a Sub-Saharan African, and many of the Greek people are black. Hell, some of them are even transexual men with floppy plastic prosthetic penises. Mycenaean-period armour is instead replaced by 6th-century BC armour, which is nearly 700 years out. The dull blue/grey filter over the entire film adds uniformity in misery over a land that should have been vibrant and colourful, as is the reality of the Mediterranean. The Greek people, according to Hollywood, are of Sub-Saharan African heritage. The actress who plays Helen of Troy even admitted she had never heard of Homer or the Odyssey before being placed into the film and, like much of the cast, never read the book even after she was shoehorned (DEI) into the role. The great thing about wokism is that anyone who questions it or its use is immediately labelled as a racist/bigot or misogynist and cancelled…however, if you accept blindly their unconscionable nonsense, you are okay.

Destroying History is Fun

Even though the ancient Greek gods are weeping right now, the studio’s ESG woke ratings are going up for this film. Despite the gushing, fake paid-for reviews in the Hollywood press, the backlash will probably be just as amusing to watch from afar. Christopher Nolan should stick to his sci-fi movies where he likes to dwell on the concept of time. Obviously they threw a tonne of money at him for this film, so what’s he going to do, refuse it?

Nothing to see here, folks; just Hollywood committing suicide … slowly.