“Comrades, we are banning and cancelling George Orwell’s book 1984”

Comrades of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. This is an announcement about George Orwell and specifically his book 1984. We are banning all George Orwell books, as well as 1984, from all educational woke indoctrination establishments because his books have been deemed too factual and dangerous for the woke indoctrination schemes we employ on young people.

One Less Book to Read

The controllers of the woke education system utilise the book, 1984, as a manual for governance, as does the Big State, and to this end, it would not be conducive to the public interest to be enlightened on our technique.

George Washington once said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

He is banned and cancelled as well from the woke indoctrination education system now firmly in place in the PRSB.

Comrades, there are many other authors, philosophers, politicians and historical figures that we are in the process of banning and cancelling because they are dangerous and contravene the safe spaces for our woke indoctrination programs. These figures and their literature will be shredded, then burnt.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” This is a quote from another stupid American president. He is now also banned and cancelled from the entire People’s Republic of Soviet Britain.

Remember, this is for your own safety, and anyone found reading any of this dangerous literature will be liquidated and processed into Net Zero Juice — That Cool Refreshing Drink!

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN ANNOUNCEMENT

LILLIAN TRUMPTRAMPLE, 12, OF STALIN AVENUE, TOWER HAMLETS, LONDON, HAS BEEN AWARDED EXTRA USED TOILET PAPER RATIONS FOR THREE MONTHS AND AN INCREASE OF 0.00232 GRAMS OF PEPPER FOR 1 WEEK. SHE REPORTED HER TEACHER, ENTIRE CLASS, ENTIRE SCHOOL, AND THE JANITOR FOR DISAGREEING WITH THE BAN OF THE BOOK 1984. THEY WERE ALL TAKEN AWAY IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THE MORNING AND PROCESSED INTO NET ZERO JUICE. REMEMBER, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!