EXPERTS: Trump Needs to Completely Reform the US Educational System

It’s simple. You cannot have an educational system that teaches far-left woke ideology that radicalises children and expect future generations to be decent American citizens in the future. The primary goal of socialism is to convert to communism, as told by Vladimir Lenin himself, and over generations of radicalisation and indoctrination of the youth, this is what will happen. If there is one good thing Trump does for America, he must change the entire system of education to shift away from the far-left ideological indoctrination of young impressionable minds and to focus on a more patriotic American stance.

Yesterday’s shooter was a prime example of an educational system that has been completely flooded, infiltrated and indoctrinated in far-leftist ideology.

Trump’s legacy would then be sealed as a reformer and someone who saved America, not only now but also for future generations.

Mr President, all you need is one thing. Clean out the state/private school system, purge the universities, and reform the entire system from top to bottom, and you will be forever remembered as a truly great president.

Time is running out. Do it now.