Delightful Swarms of Hundred Thousand Migrants in One Day is Not an Invasion

The far-leftists are practically orgasming with delight as the hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men swarm into Spain. For the Spanish socialist government it is a dream come true because these men will be naturalised into the EU and will be able to vote for the leftists in elections. Some people call it an “invasion”, much to the detriment of the far-left, who have decried the use of this word.

FIESTA!

Let them come in their millions; it is NOT an invasion — it is a party. Party time for Spain and the EU, a jovial affair to be enjoyed with your sangria.

The great thing about all of this is that the EU itself welcomes the swarms with open arms, and the ECHR is designed to stop any deportations. Enjoy your open borders. You deserve what you voted for in Spain. Be happy.

Labour politicians have been licking their lips at the sights in Spain, wishing for the same to happen in the UK soon.

Remember, this is not an invasion… it is a party.

🚨 50 million Muslims in Europe. 40 million on welfare and social benefits. This ain’t immigration anymore – that’s a straight-up INVASION. Europe opened the gates, imported a parallel society, and now the native taxpayer is funding the whole thing. Demography is destiny, and… — Predictivemoney (@Predictivemoney) June 27, 2026

¡Calma! ¡Calma! Aquí no hay nada que ver…

Remember this is definitely not an invasion ! pic.twitter.com/ctJVEFMKL8 — JaneC13 (@c13_jane) July 31, 2026

🇪🇸 In Ceuta, newly arrived migrants are forcing their way into residential houses, trying to squat in other people’s homes and become “okupas,” after which it will be almost impossible to deport them. pic.twitter.com/NU8gFRwkFk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

🇪🇸 “This is an invasion! I am scared. How could I not be scared?” An incredibly powerful interview with a young woman in Ceuta, who says residents have been abandoned by the Spanish authorities. “Where are our rights as Spaniards?” she asks as she is surrounded by adult African… pic.twitter.com/v1btdGLJqX — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 31, 2026