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Delightful Swarms of Hundred Thousand Migrants in One Day is Not an Invasion

SPAIN - EU - The socialist Spanish government has never been so delighted with the Non Invasion of their open borders.

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By No es una invasión
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invasion of spain

The far-leftists are practically orgasming with delight as the hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men swarm into Spain. For the Spanish socialist government it is a dream come true because these men will be naturalised into the EU and will be able to vote for the leftists in elections. Some people call it an “invasion”, much to the detriment of the far-left, who have decried the use of this word.

FIESTA!

spanish familyLet them come in their millions; it is NOT an invasion — it is a party. Party time for Spain and the EU, a jovial affair to be enjoyed with your sangria.

The great thing about all of this is that the EU itself welcomes the swarms with open arms, and the ECHR is designed to stop any deportations. Enjoy your open borders. You deserve what you voted for in Spain. Be happy.

Labour politicians have been licking their lips at the sights in Spain, wishing for the same to happen in the UK soon.

Remember, this is not an invasion… it is a party.

¡Calma! ¡Calma! Aquí no hay nada que ver…

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    1 COMMENT

    1. Teh spaniards don’t want tourists so now they prefer the muslim invaders. Idiots hope they choke on their socilism.

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