Remembering Olde England

Why the punishment? Why the shame? Far-leftist self-flagellation has created an atmosphere of self-hatred that is sickening in Britain. The English should be proud of their illustrious heritage, and their right to be nationalistic should not be deemed a crime. For far too long the socialists have forced terrible, demeaning and destructive policies upon the English system. The far-leftist efforts to “decolonise” and rewrite English history is a crime that should be overturned, and the people implementing these nefarious socialist doctrines punished and removed from their positions. Embracing history and your own culture is now labelled as far-right by the socialist system, shut down and cancelled. The purity of the past is deemed a threat by the socialists who have infected and destabilised the entire British system.

Be proud of your heritage. Fight for your right to be who you fucking are.

Olde England as it used to be … pic.twitter.com/UNW0k1yXFB — TheBaron (@TheBaron777) August 24, 2025