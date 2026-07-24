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Remembering Olde England

LONDON - England - Bring back Olde England and English historical pride should not be a crime.

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By Abdullah
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olde england

Why the punishment? Why the shame? Far-leftist self-flagellation has created an atmosphere of self-hatred that is sickening in Britain. The English should be proud of their illustrious heritage, and their right to be nationalistic should not be deemed a crime. For far too long the socialists have forced terrible, demeaning and destructive policies upon the English system. The far-leftist efforts to “decolonise” and rewrite English history is a crime that should be overturned, and the people implementing these nefarious socialist doctrines punished and removed from their positions. Embracing history and your own culture is now labelled as far-right by the socialist system, shut down and cancelled. The purity of the past is deemed a threat by the socialists who have infected and destabilised the entire British system.

Be proud of your heritage. Fight for your right to be who you fucking are.

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