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Second Wave of Wealthy People Preparing to Leave UK

LONDON - England - The second wave of wealthy people are set to leave the UK after the unelected shoo-in Andy Burnham was interred as Labour leader today.

Daily Squib
By Furqing Quant
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andy burnham communist britain

The coronation of the next unelected shoo-in Labour commie shister, Comrade Andy Burnham, means that the little remaining wealth in Britain is set to leave and take their wealth with them. The first wave left before and after Commissar Rachel Reeves reamed the population with huge tax increases and insane spending on welfare.

Andy fucking Burnham — prepare for more punitive taxation and blatantly collectivist communist laws.

UNELECTED COMRADE BURNHAM LABOUR PARTY CUNTS

If you have any form of wealth in the UK, it will be taken from you. Private property and wealth are sins under Burnham’s communist manifesto. As well as a crippling land tax on all properties, how about a 62pc capital gains tax rate? Private business has already been killed off by Rachel Reeves, but under the moribund commie northern cunt Burnham all business will be fucked — hard.

Britain is a cursed land, and Labour is the festering tumour that has fastened upon the country, a terrible, vile curse that grows every day without any cure.

Everyone is now fucked.

 

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