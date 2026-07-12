The journey across Africa searching for Wakanda was long and tiresome. We went south, east, west and north but sadly did not find Wakanda. If anyone has any idea where Wakanda is, post in the comments. During the journey, at points we thought we were travelling through Paris, but sadly Wakanda was still a mystery to us.

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee. Reader support keeps the caffeine flowing. Emailfor all your advertising needs