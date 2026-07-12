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Searching For Wakanda

DR CONGO - We went searching for Wakanda but sadly did not find anything.

Daily Squib
By Rhea Litty
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searching for wakanda

The journey across Africa searching for Wakanda was long and tiresome. We went south, east, west and north but sadly did not find Wakanda. If anyone has any idea where Wakanda is, post in the comments. During the journey, at points we thought we were travelling through Paris, but sadly Wakanda was still a mystery to us.

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