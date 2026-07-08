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We Accurately Predicted They Would Come For Farage

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib accurately predicted that they would do anything and everything to get Farage.

Daily Squib
By Ne verearis
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BIG STATE fix big state socialism to full Communism reverse the Brexit that never happened

The system is socialist to the core; the entire internal makeup of the British government and its institutions are socialist since the 1940s. This is why Nigel Farage is such a great threat, especially to the two-party establishment. Both the Tories and Labour are socialist and work with the same socialist system. This is a clever technique that fools the people every four years and means if you vote for one or the other, you get the same system but with a different face. This has been happening year after year in elections that essentially do not mean anything. Farage is an existential threat to this two-party system, which is why they are doing everything to get him.

In January, we predicted in our satirical article that this would happen to Farage.

Comrades, there have been rumours and whispers from our Stasi Agents and Stasi Pub Banter Police. These rumours consist of news that the vile brigand Nigel Farage is increasing his presence and popularity and is planning to oust Comrade Starmer and the Big State Labour apparatus that everyone loves so much.

Don’t worry comrades, we have many divisive and tricky tricks up our sleeves. Soon this brigand Farage will have such a tarnished reputation, he won’t be able to even look at himself in a mirror. We will dig, lie, and create fictitious stories about him to completely ruin him.

If you or anyone goes against the system, they will always find a way to get you, and there is nothing you can do about it.

Now Labour, under Burnham, has a great opportunity to convert the country from socialism to full communism, and they will only have this chance to do it before the dumb electorate realises what is happening. They want Farage out of the way because he is a danger to the communist system that is coming. As Lenin said, “The goal of socialism is communism.”

A quote from another satirical Daily Squib article from March 2015.

It does not matter what you vote for, you will get the same outcome, but with a different face. Essentially, the core of the Western socialist system always remains, and voting for different teams, faces or names only changes the speed of facilitation of socialist principals. A vote to the left increases the speed, a vote to the right decreases the speed, a vote in the middle adheres to the left and still increases the speed of the socialist clock. The resultant answer is always growth of the state and increased powers of governance over the plebiscite. Socialism and communism were created by elites anyway.

Our advice to Nigel Farage is ‘Do not panic’ (from his actions in Clacton, this may be too late). Keep your head low. As Churchill once said: “When you’re going through hell — keep going!”

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