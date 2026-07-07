Harry to Bring His Sleeping Bag to Buckingham Palace Gates

The drama, the hysteria created by the virtue-signalling former royal, Harry, is indeed relatively amusing but profoundly tiresome. What Harry is probably trying to do with his little tantrum is to make the royal family look bad (cruel) and to show up King Charles. The entire debacle is over some invite to stay in Buck House during the spoilt child’s Vindictive Games. Because the entitled former royal expects a coterie of secret servicemen and battalions of police escorting him and his family everywhere, which was not given, Harry blew a gasket. The troupe of kids and Meghan were then summarily removed from the visit as an additional “punishment” intended for the royals. King Charles then removed the invite to Buck House, relaying the news that Harry and his posse had taken too long to accept the invite. One can imagine the awful sight of Meghan goose-stepping all over the palace corridors, demanding this and that while the Americanised kids shout at loud volume, screech, and rip down the newly refurbished interior, the palace recently renovated at great cost, from the inside out. What an utter ghastly affair that would be. Banning them has certainly been a coup for the Windsors. As for the arrival of the singular Harry, be prepared for an angry ginger with a series of gargantuan chips on his shoulder landing in the UK on a private jet, armed solely with a sleeping bag and a mean look in his eye. He orders a taxi to Buckingham Palace, unfurls his sleeping bag and sits there staring into nowhere.

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