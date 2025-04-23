Harry and Meghan Insider News – Couple Launch Witch Hunt on “Haters”

Tremendous news just coming in regarding the beloved couple Meghan and Harry. According to insiders, the former royals are rather peed orf that many of their PR heavy initiatives and expensive media projects have all been panned and criticised for being crap narcissistic, self-serving, pompous shite.

“We’re gonna find you haters and root you out for your hate speech,” Meghan Markle’s senior watchdog revealed at an LA press conference on Wednesday.

In accordance with this debacle, the two celebrities are launching a witch hunt against anyone in the industry who disagrees with them, or does not find their brand of baloney agreeable to the palate.

Amongst the 999,000,000 suspects, someone is going to have to be held to account.

It’s just a question of identifying and naming the “haters” an insider source revealed.

You have all been warned.