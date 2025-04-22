17.7 C
Donald Trump Could be the Next Pope

VATICAN CITY - Rome - Donald Trump is considering becoming the new pope after the sad passing of Pope Francis yesterday.

POPE TRUMP the next pope

The White House has announced that Donald J. Trump is considering becoming the next Pope of the Catholic Church after Pope Francis sadly passed away yesterday.

The Holy See in the Vatican received the news just a few hours ago, and the 120 cardinals who are debating if Trump should be the new Pope are still in their closed meeting.

Cardinal Barry Biden of Delaware made some encouraging comments regarding Trump’s ascendancy to sainthood as the new pontiff.

“Ice cream! Ice cream! Crack pipe! Hunter! Burisma! 10 percent! Big guy! Orange! Hmmmm, yucka, yucka, ding-dong!”

Here’s to the next Pope — Donald Trump.

Story developing …

 

