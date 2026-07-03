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Crime Pays in the UK

LONDON - England - Crime pays in the UK and is now the most secure long-term career choice for many.

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By Res ipsa loquitur
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WELCOME TO SADIQ KHAN LABOUR LONDON crime city of the world

When there is no law and order, when criminals are freed early from their sentences, when the police do nothing, what use is the law? Only chaos and crime prevail, and in the UK crime pays, and it pays well. We are living in a criminogenic society of endemic crime…where citizens are left with no choice but to turn to crime themselves because there is no other way to survive. Citizens are routinely punished by the skewed courts that protect and value criminals more than ordinary citizens. In the UK, if you use violence to protect yourself or your family from harm, you will go to jail, and the criminal will be let off.

The UK is viewed as a criminal paradise by foreign criminals who flock to the country in their millions every year to fill their boots.

JUSTICE DOES NOT EXIST — THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS IS CONTROL OVER YOU

Forget about going to school or university or getting a job. None of that matters now. Careers these days that truly pay and are 100% secure are criminal activities. Even if you are nicked and receive a sentence, you will not go to jail for long. Many criminals actually view prison as a brief taxpayer funded free holiday away from the wife and the crying kids; their latest crime may have netted them hundreds of thousands of pounds, so a three-year stretch, cut down to one and a half years, is perfectly agreeable for that price. The overcrowded prisons are releasing dangerous criminals, murderers, rapists, thieves, and paedophiles early thanks to Labour’s justice secretary, David Lammy.

Crime really does pay in the UK, and crime pays real good …

 

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