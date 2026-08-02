fun times at london festival

Ah…summer… The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and there is a warm breeze blowing across your face. What better time to attend a festival? Fun times were had yesterday at a London festival where the word “overpopulation” or the words “third world” were not mentioned a single time during its duration. All in all an enjoyable, civilised time was had by all.

African festival in London Yesterday, a London music festival descended into chaos during a stampede. Attendees were reportedly “carried out on stretchers”.

pic.twitter.com/pIBSbYXpfv — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) August 2, 2026