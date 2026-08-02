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Fun Times at London Festival

LONDON - England - Fun times were had by all who attended a London festival yesterday.

Daily Squib
By Kwasia
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fun times at london festival

Ah…summer… The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and there is a warm breeze blowing across your face. What better time to attend a festival? Fun times were had yesterday at a London festival where the word “overpopulation” or the words “third world” were not mentioned a single time during its duration. All in all an enjoyable, civilised time was had by all.

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