Commissar Rachel Reeves Relegated Back to Junior Bank Clerk After Ruining British Economy

Commissar Rachel Reeves, who famously lied on her CV and deceived the nation for two years that she was qualified to be the Chancellor of the Exchequer for the People’s Bank of the Republic of Soviet Britain, has been relegated back to her former position as a junior bank clerk, it has been reported.

During her disastrous tenure as chancellor, Reeves oversaw and mismanaged the economy to such great lengths that there is literally no money left in the coffers, and Britain is effectively bankrupt. The Labour government now can’t even muster up a mere £6 billion for the defence of the UK, leaving the nation basically defenceless. Unemployment is now at the highest levels it has ever been throughout history, with millions claiming vast sickness payments for things like headaches and not feeling very happy. Millions go down the ADHD route and can receive monthly payments of over £4,000 indefinitely. Naturally, the huge cost of welfare under the Labour government is now beyond reproach and costs taxpayers billions per week.

Generations and generations of Britons will now be saddled with the immense debt created by Rachel Reeves and her profligate spending sprees on the Big State apparatchiks and useless socialist policies that amount to nothing. The British government, thanks to Rachel Reeves, is now paying over £1.92 billion interest payments per week to manage its own fucking debt.

There was more growth in her toenails than in the economy under her brutal taxation policies after claiming there was an imaginary £60 billion black hole to plug. The burden on businesses with her job tax, national insurance hikes, business taxes and multiple other taxes basically quashed the economy to a negative output. Every day, businesses are still going under and closing shop because of her awful policies. Raising the minimum wage was the final nail in the coffin as businesses were forced to fire half their workforce or stop hiring completely. As for property taxes, there was invariably one rule for her, as well as the aggressive red-haired Rottweiler Angela Rayner, and another rule for the rest of the plebs. Lest we forget Starmer’s corrupt right-hand man McSwindle and the missing £750,000 that was never found.

The additional war on the motorist continued under her evil tenure, as she not only punished motorists who fuel their vehicles with petrol, but she also brought in a Draconian punitive 3p per mile tax for electric vehicle users, who will now have to pay road tax plus a 3p per mile tax that has effectively killed off electric vehicle sales in the UK. You can’t sell EVs now, or even fucking give them away. Rachel Reeves fucked over EV users who were suckered into buying the vehicles as a supposedly cheaper alternative. Now they will be taxed two or three times for the same fucking thing. So much for Net Zero.

Reeves also bribed the Big State civil servants, who are invariably in favour of a Labour government, by increasing their already high-paid jobs with increased salaries and pensions. This was the first thing the vindictive evil twat did when she became chancellor. What socialists do not fundamentally understand is that there needs to be a strong private sector to pay for all the public sector costs, but she effectively killed off the private sector, resulting in 0.0% growth at the highest level.

With inflation rising ever day under Reeves’ rule, the cost of living for ordinary people was frankly not liveable. Six quid for a medium block of cheddar cheese and over four quid for a loaf of bread. Shoplifting was now a national pastime. Soon after, supermarkets were putting RFID tags on cheddar fucking cheese.

As is the case with Labour politicians, nothing is ever their fault. Rachel Reeves started to blame everyone and every event from the past for seeing no growth in the economy. Soon, the despicable cunt just simply stopped mentioning the word “growth” altogether.

The vile pestilence of a Labour government has not been vanquished with her departure as chancellor, but now we have to deal with an even worse possible threat than even Starmer’s robotic Marxist government. Andy Burnham, an unelected shoo-in deluded northern bastard Marxist with a sub-par IQ, is now in charge; a self-styled “man of the people” doesn’t even know what the fucking bond markets are or how they work.

Britain has been cursed by these miserable fuckwits, a suppurating, festering boil upon Blighty’s prolapsed, over-stretched arsehole. Labour is a cancerous tumour upon Britain, and as Britain is a patient under the NHS (another cash black hole), it will be put into a hospital corridor with the rest of the poor bastards and left to rot as the tumour grows steadily daily.

May Rachel Reeves rot in her own detritus, lies and vomit.